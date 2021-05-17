Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s stock price has collected -6.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/14/21 that U.S. stocks jump Friday, but are still down for the week

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $174.19, which is $46.32 above the current price. ABNB currently public float of 89.44M and currently shorts hold a 25.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 5.21M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went down by -6.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.48% and a quarterly performance of -33.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.85% for Airbnb Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.10% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of -19.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $200 based on the research report published on May 14th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ABNB, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on April 06th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at -20.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -20.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -6.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.51. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.79 for the present operating margin

+74.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -135.71. The total capital return value is set at -85.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -115.29.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 79.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.36. Total debt to assets is 22.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.