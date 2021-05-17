Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SCVX Corp. (SCVX)?

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) went down by -0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.37. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Bright Machines Going Public in $1.6 Billion SPAC Merger

Is It Worth Investing in SCVX Corp. (NYSE :SCVX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for SCVX Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

SCVX currently public float of 17.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCVX was 134.15K shares.

SCVX’s Market Performance

SCVX stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of -8.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.43% for SCVX Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for SCVX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.25% for the last 200 days.

SCVX Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVX fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.92. In addition, SCVX Corp. saw -3.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVX

The total capital return value is set at -1.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.