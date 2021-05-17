CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (CBAH) Just Got Our Attention

CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CBAH) went down by -0.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CBAH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CBAH was 107.88K shares.

CBAH’s Market Performance

CBAH stocks went down by -1.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.20% and a quarterly performance of -7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.60% for CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.17% for CBAH stocks with a simple moving average of -3.84% for the last 200 days.

CBAH Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.51%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAH fell by -2.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.90. In addition, CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.