California Resources Corporation (CRC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) went down by -6.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.10. The company’s stock price has collected -3.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that California Resources Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Results and $150 Million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in California Resources Corporation (NYSE :CRC) Right Now?

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for California Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CRC currently public float of 76.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRC was 339.66K shares.

CRC’s Market Performance

CRC stocks went down by -3.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.11% and a quarterly performance of -5.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for California Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for CRC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.29% for the last 200 days.

CRC Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRC fell by -3.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.82. In addition, California Resources Corporation saw 2.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRC starting from GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, who purchase 16,800 shares at the price of $26.30 back on Mar 08. After this action, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now owns 19,105,154 shares of California Resources Corporation, valued at $441,840 using the latest closing price.

GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, the 10% Owner of California Resources Corporation, sale 55,329 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP is holding 19,088,354 shares at $1,426,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.60 for the present operating margin

+46.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for California Resources Corporation stands at -1.04. The total capital return value is set at 15.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.