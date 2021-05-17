A Lesson to Learn: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.33. The company’s stock price has collected 3.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/13/21 that ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.: Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE :ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.42, which is $0.99 above the current price. ITUB currently public float of 5.28B and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITUB was 42.24M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stocks went up by 3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.15% and a quarterly performance of 6.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.95% for ITUB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.38% for the last 200 days.

ITUB Trading at 11.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.09. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw -9.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 403.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.12. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.