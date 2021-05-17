A Lesson to Learn: Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 5.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.76. The company’s stock price has collected -5.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/21 that 3 Companies Delay Their IPOs After Broad Market Selloff

Is It Worth Investing in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE :GNW) Right Now?

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNW is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Genworth Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is -$1.6 below the current price. GNW currently public float of 501.38M and currently shorts hold a 3.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNW was 9.02M shares.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW stocks went down by -5.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.82% and a quarterly performance of -0.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Genworth Financial Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.61% for GNW stocks with a simple moving average of 15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares surge +13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 8.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), the company’s capital structure generated 23.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.81. Total debt to assets is 3.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59.