We Analyzed the Future Direction of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), Here is What We Found

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.28. The company’s stock price has collected -10.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Ridgecrest Regional Hospital Chooses Qualtrics CustomerXM to Elevate Patient Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ :XM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Qualtrics International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.53, which is $14.13 above the current price. XM currently public float of 39.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XM was 1.80M shares.

XM’s Market Performance

XM stocks went down by -10.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.71% and a quarterly performance of -31.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for Qualtrics International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.92% for XM stocks with a simple moving average of -13.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XM reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for XM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to XM, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

XM Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM fell by -10.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.56. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw -26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Beckstead Chris, who sale 17,233 shares at the price of $35.48 back on May 05. After this action, Beckstead Chris now owns 6,142,532 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $611,390 using the latest closing price.

Thimsen John, the Chief Technology Officer of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 24,993 shares at $35.48 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Thimsen John is holding 1,182,648 shares at $886,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.40 for the present operating margin

+73.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -35.69.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.