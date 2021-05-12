Wall Street Pummels Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) After Recent Earnings Report

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.72. The company’s stock price has collected 10.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Goldman Likes These 3 Stocks for the Next Phase of the Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE :UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Univar Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.38, which is -$3.19 below the current price. UNVR currently public float of 166.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNVR was 1.01M shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR stocks went up by 10.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.15% and a quarterly performance of 28.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for Univar Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.08% for UNVR stocks with a simple moving average of 34.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNVR reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UNVR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 08th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to UNVR, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at 18.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR rose by +10.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.49. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 37.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 22,343 shares at the price of $25.11 back on May 10. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 250,361 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $561,033 using the latest closing price.

Pappas Christopher D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $20.45 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Pappas Christopher D is holding 119,088 shares at $204,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.76 for the present operating margin

+21.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +0.64. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.18. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 156.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.08. Total debt to assets is 44.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.