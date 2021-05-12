Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) went up by 6.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.67. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ :SMED) Right Now?

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SMED is at -0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Sharps Compliance Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.40, which is $3.42 above the current price. SMED currently public float of 12.66M and currently shorts hold a 4.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMED was 175.17K shares.

SMED’s Market Performance

SMED stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.76% and a quarterly performance of 17.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 139.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.67% for Sharps Compliance Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.51% for SMED stocks with a simple moving average of 60.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMED stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SMED by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SMED in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $15 based on the research report published on February 12th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMED reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for SMED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SMED, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

SMED Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMED rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Sharps Compliance Corp. saw 73.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMED starting from Davis Gregory C, who sale 2,719 shares at the price of $16.01 back on May 05. After this action, Davis Gregory C now owns 0 shares of Sharps Compliance Corp., valued at $43,534 using the latest closing price.

Diaz Diana P, the Exec. Vice President & CFO of Sharps Compliance Corp., sale 19,027 shares at $16.60 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Diaz Diana P is holding 8,575 shares at $315,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.78 for the present operating margin

+29.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharps Compliance Corp. stands at +4.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED), the company’s capital structure generated 47.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.17. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.