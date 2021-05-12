SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) Just Got Our Attention

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) went up by 6.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price has collected -2.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/13/21 that SeaChange International Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Continued Execution of Strategic Roadmap Positions Company for Success in Fiscal 2022

Is It Worth Investing in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SeaChange International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00. SEAC currently public float of 27.98M and currently shorts hold a 14.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAC was 11.66M shares.

SEAC’s Market Performance

SEAC stocks went down by -2.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.89% and a quarterly performance of -23.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.13% for SeaChange International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.38% for SEAC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0930. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -24.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from PONS ROBERT M, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Apr 19. After this action, PONS ROBERT M now owns 407,815 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $104,000 using the latest closing price.

Kielczewski Marek, the Chief Technology Officer of SeaChange International Inc., sale 7,826 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Kielczewski Marek is holding 456,116 shares at $9,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.11 for the present operating margin

+39.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaChange International Inc. stands at -98.91. The total capital return value is set at -42.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.84. Equity return is now at value -57.80, with -37.70 for asset returns.

Based on SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.97. Total debt to assets is 15.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.