Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) went down by -5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.04. The company’s stock price has collected -22.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/21/21 that PLBY Group, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 12, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PLBY Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.00, which is -$16.23 below the current price. PLBY currently public float of 11.99M and currently shorts hold a 22.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLBY was 2.27M shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stocks went down by -22.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.23% and a quarterly performance of 243.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.49% for PLBY Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for PLBY stocks with a simple moving average of 184.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $28 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

PLBY Trading at 57.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.72%, as shares surge +21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +246.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -22.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.78. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw 339.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

The total capital return value is set at -3.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.79. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.