Is Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) a Keeper?

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) went down by -20.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.72. The company’s stock price has collected -20.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that Rimini Street Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ :RMNI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RMNI is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Rimini Street Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.10, which is $7.37 above the current price. RMNI currently public float of 22.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMNI was 500.10K shares.

RMNI’s Market Performance

RMNI stocks went down by -20.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.55% and a quarterly performance of -29.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Rimini Street Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.84% for RMNI stocks with a simple moving average of 5.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMNI

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMNI reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for RMNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to RMNI, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

RMNI Trading at -26.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMNI fell by -20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Rimini Street Inc. saw 38.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMNI starting from Winslow Daniel B., who sale 2,496 shares at the price of $7.71 back on May 07. After this action, Winslow Daniel B. now owns 25,200 shares of Rimini Street Inc., valued at $19,244 using the latest closing price.

Grady Sebastian, the President of Rimini Street Inc., sale 2,940 shares at $7.71 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Grady Sebastian is holding 91,188 shares at $22,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.28 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rimini Street Inc. stands at +3.97. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with -6.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.