Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MarineMax Inc. (HZO)

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) went down by -6.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/03/21 that MarineMax Acquires Cruisers Yachts

Is It Worth Investing in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE :HZO) Right Now?

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZO is at 1.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for MarineMax Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $60.60, which is -$3.76 below the current price. HZO currently public float of 21.45M and currently shorts hold a 11.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZO was 607.02K shares.

HZO’s Market Performance

HZO stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.36% and a quarterly performance of 38.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 300.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for MarineMax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.96% for HZO stocks with a simple moving average of 61.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZO stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HZO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HZO in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $57 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HZO, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

HZO Trading at 15.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +25.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZO rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.39. In addition, MarineMax Inc. saw 78.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZO starting from McGill W Brett, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $65.09 back on May 07. After this action, McGill W Brett now owns 50,044 shares of MarineMax Inc., valued at $650,900 using the latest closing price.

MCGILL WILLIAM H JR, the Executive Chairman of MarineMax Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $65.14 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that MCGILL WILLIAM H JR is holding 143,688 shares at $1,628,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.18 for the present operating margin

+26.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for MarineMax Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 16.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.26. Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Based on MarineMax Inc. (HZO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.66. Total debt to assets is 24.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.