Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Howmet Aerospace to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE :HWM) Right Now?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 104.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HWM is at 1.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Howmet Aerospace Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.22, which is $5.89 above the current price. HWM currently public float of 431.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HWM was 3.08M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

HWM stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.25% and a quarterly performance of 16.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 175.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Howmet Aerospace Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for HWM stocks with a simple moving average of 33.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HWM reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for HWM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to HWM, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on December 01st of the previous year.

HWM Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.21. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc. saw 13.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.14 for the present operating margin

+21.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stands at +4.01. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.33. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 145.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.31. Total debt to assets is 45.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.