Horizon Global Corporation (HZN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) went up by 9.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.78. The company’s stock price has collected 1.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Horizon Global Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE :HZN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HZN is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Horizon Global Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.00. HZN currently public float of 21.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HZN was 78.04K shares.

HZN’s Market Performance

HZN stocks went up by 1.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.24% and a quarterly performance of -23.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 323.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.45% for Horizon Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.37% for HZN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HZN stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for HZN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HZN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $2 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to HZN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

HZN Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZN rose by +11.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.81. In addition, Horizon Global Corporation saw -12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZN starting from Barrett John Frederick, who purchase 19,856 shares at the price of $7.32 back on May 10. After this action, Barrett John Frederick now owns 2,096,145 shares of Horizon Global Corporation, valued at $145,286 using the latest closing price.

Corre Partners Management, LLC, the Director of Horizon Global Corporation, purchase 19,856 shares at $7.32 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Corre Partners Management, LLC is holding 2,096,145 shares at $145,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.96 for the present operating margin

+19.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Horizon Global Corporation stands at -5.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.