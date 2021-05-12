Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) went up by 13.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s stock price has collected 6.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/10/21 that NewAge Announces Record First Quarter Results With Net Revenue Up 97% to $125.5 Million

Is It Worth Investing in NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ :NBEV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBEV is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NewAge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. NBEV currently public float of 131.93M and currently shorts hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBEV was 2.23M shares.

NBEV’s Market Performance

NBEV stocks went up by 6.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.08% and a quarterly performance of -46.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for NewAge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.07% for NBEV stocks with a simple moving average of -14.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBEV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NBEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NBEV in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2019.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to NBEV, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

NBEV Trading at -14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBEV rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, NewAge Inc. saw -15.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBEV starting from Kapteyn Reginald, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 05. After this action, Kapteyn Reginald now owns 110,309 shares of NewAge Inc., valued at $25,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.86 for the present operating margin

+60.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewAge Inc. stands at -14.08. The total capital return value is set at -13.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.30. Equity return is now at value -37.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on NewAge Inc. (NBEV), the company’s capital structure generated 63.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.86. Total debt to assets is 20.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.