Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ITT Inc. (ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) went down by -3.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $101.32. The company’s stock price has collected 0.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that ITT Reports Strong First-quarter Results, Raises 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in ITT Inc. (NYSE :ITT) Right Now?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 148.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for ITT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $105.75, which is -$0.43 below the current price. ITT currently public float of 85.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITT was 555.40K shares.

ITT’s Market Performance

ITT stocks went up by 0.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.60% and a quarterly performance of 21.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for ITT Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.33% for ITT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ITT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $107 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITT reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for ITT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ITT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 14th of the previous year.

ITT Trading at 5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +5.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITT rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.86. In addition, ITT Inc. saw 24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITT starting from ASHFORD ORLANDO D, who sale 3,032 shares at the price of $87.47 back on Mar 12. After this action, ASHFORD ORLANDO D now owns 15,245 shares of ITT Inc., valued at $265,223 using the latest closing price.

Ghirardo Carlo, the See Remarks of ITT Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $85.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Ghirardo Carlo is holding 14,854 shares at $257,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.26 for the present operating margin

+31.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITT Inc. stands at +2.76. The total capital return value is set at 15.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.13. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on ITT Inc. (ITT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.