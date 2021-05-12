Here’s How Your Trade Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN) Aggressively Right Now

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went down by -7.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock price has collected -15.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. QLGN currently public float of 23.79M and currently shorts hold a 7.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 1.01M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -15.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.54% and a quarterly performance of -60.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.01% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.79% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -56.34% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at -35.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares sank -20.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN fell by -15.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9615. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLGN starting from BROIDRICK AMY S., who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Apr 26. After this action, BROIDRICK AMY S. now owns 4,500 shares of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., valued at $9,135 using the latest closing price.

Poirier Michael S., the Chairman, CEO & President of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., purchase 11,005 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Poirier Michael S. is holding 11,005 shares at $19,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

The total capital return value is set at -204.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -193.26.

Based on Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 9.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.