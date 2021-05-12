Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) went up by 6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $178.98. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Pfizer, PepsiCo, Everbridge, Best Buy, or General Electric?

Is It Worth Investing in Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ :EVBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVBG is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Everbridge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $162.00, which is $48.27 above the current price. EVBG currently public float of 32.10M and currently shorts hold a 13.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVBG was 559.44K shares.

EVBG’s Market Performance

EVBG stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.88% and a quarterly performance of -20.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.16% for Everbridge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.53% for EVBG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVBG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for EVBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVBG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $145 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVBG reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for EVBG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVBG, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

EVBG Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares sank -11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVBG fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.53. In addition, Everbridge Inc. saw -20.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVBG starting from IRVIN VERNON, who sale 254 shares at the price of $159.72 back on Mar 02. After this action, IRVIN VERNON now owns 406 shares of Everbridge Inc., valued at $40,569 using the latest closing price.

Mark Elliot J., the SVP & General Counsel of Everbridge Inc., sale 2,188 shares at $153.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Mark Elliot J. is holding 10,119 shares at $336,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.02 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everbridge Inc. stands at -34.45. The total capital return value is set at -9.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.63. Equity return is now at value -38.70, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Everbridge Inc. (EVBG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.59. Total debt to assets is 47.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.