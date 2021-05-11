Why KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) went down by -8.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s stock price has collected -9.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/07/21 that KE Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 19, 2021 Eastern Time

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BEKE) Right Now?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 314.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for KE Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $486.10, which is $26.27 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of BEKE was 4.67M shares.

BEKE’s Market Performance

BEKE stocks went down by -9.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.37% and a quarterly performance of -24.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for KE Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.94% for BEKE stocks with a simple moving average of -22.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $68 based on the research report published on April 23rd of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEKE reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for BEKE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to BEKE, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

BEKE Trading at -16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -9.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.21. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw -23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+23.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc. stands at +3.94. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.90.

Based on KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.69. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.