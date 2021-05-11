We Analyzed the Future Direction of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Here is What We Found

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) went down by -19.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $139.97. The company’s stock price has collected -19.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that STAAR Surgical Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Net Sales of $50.8 Million Up 44% Y/Y

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ :STAA) Right Now?

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 497.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STAA is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for STAAR Surgical Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.00, which is $7.49 above the current price. STAA currently public float of 45.57M and currently shorts hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STAA was 579.25K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA stocks went down by -19.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.83% and a quarterly performance of -9.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 193.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.75% for STAAR Surgical Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.71% for STAA stocks with a simple moving average of 34.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to STAA, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

STAA Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.02%, as shares sank -2.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.62. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 40.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who sale 43,383 shares at the price of $135.30 back on Apr 26. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 9,326,185 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $5,869,720 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, sale 53,854 shares at $133.51 during a trade that took place back on Apr 23, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 9,369,568 shares at $7,190,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.88 for the present operating margin

+73.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +3.62. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.19. Total debt to assets is 4.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.