We Analyzed the Future Direction of CureVac N.V. (CVAC), Here is What We Found

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) went up by 5.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.80. The company’s stock price has collected -11.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/21 that EU Tepid on Biden Call to Waive Patent Rights for Covid-19 Vaccines

Is It Worth Investing in CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ :CVAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CureVac N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.17, which is -$22.06 below the current price. CVAC currently public float of 87.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVAC was 1.05M shares.

CVAC’s Market Performance

CVAC stocks went down by -11.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.33% and a quarterly performance of -16.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for CureVac N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.59% for CVAC stocks with a simple moving average of 26.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVAC

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to CVAC, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

CVAC Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.36%, as shares surge +14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVAC fell by -11.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.41. In addition, CureVac N.V. saw 30.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-274.12 for the present operating margin

+53.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CureVac N.V. stands at -264.21. The total capital return value is set at -31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.27.

Based on CureVac N.V. (CVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.21. Total debt to assets is 3.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 164.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.