Wall Street Pummels FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) After Recent Earnings Report

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.66. The company’s stock price has collected -1.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Charles River Laboratories International Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :FLIR) Right Now?

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FLIR is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.20, which is -$5.81 below the current price. FLIR currently public float of 129.92M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLIR was 1.43M shares.

FLIR’s Market Performance

FLIR stocks went down by -1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of 8.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.14% for FLIR Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for FLIR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLIR

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLIR reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for FLIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to FLIR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 09th of the previous year.

FLIR Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLIR fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.10. In addition, FLIR Systems Inc. saw 34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLIR starting from MACDONALD ANGUS L, who sale 49,306 shares at the price of $55.53 back on Mar 18. After this action, MACDONALD ANGUS L now owns 32,835 shares of FLIR Systems Inc., valued at $2,738,109 using the latest closing price.

CARTER JOHN D, the Director of FLIR Systems Inc., sale 10,200 shares at $54.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that CARTER JOHN D is holding 47,097 shares at $558,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.08 for the present operating margin

+49.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLIR Systems Inc. stands at +11.05. The total capital return value is set at 13.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.21. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.16. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.