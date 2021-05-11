The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) went down by -12.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/08/21 that Honest Co. CEO ready to face big-name competition like P&G and Revlon with ‘clean’ brand strength

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ :HNST) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of HNST was 7.20M shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.19% for HNST stocks with a simple moving average of -20.19% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -27.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock saw -27.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.51 for the present operating margin

+35.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stands at -4.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.96.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 27.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.59.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.