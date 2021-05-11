Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) went up by 3.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.63. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Live Nation Surges on Outlook for Pent-Up Concert Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :LYV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYV is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.73, which is $1.94 above the current price. LYV currently public float of 158.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYV was 2.22M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly performance of 8.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.42% for LYV stocks with a simple moving average of 21.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $96 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to LYV, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LYV Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.01. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. saw 13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from Berchtold Joe, who sale 85,000 shares at the price of $87.84 back on Mar 12. After this action, Berchtold Joe now owns 870,969 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., valued at $7,466,592 using the latest closing price.

Willard Elizabeth Kathleen, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., sale 81,500 shares at $87.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Willard Elizabeth Kathleen is holding 286,677 shares at $7,146,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-87.53 for the present operating margin

-0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stands at -92.59. The total capital return value is set at -24.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.66. Equity return is now at value 763.50, with -16.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.