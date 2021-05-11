Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went down by -12.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Announces Launch of Secondary Offering and Repurchase of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE :JELD) Right Now?

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JELD is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.95, which is $5.79 above the current price. JELD currently public float of 66.47M and currently shorts hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JELD was 597.74K shares.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD stocks went up by 1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.94% and a quarterly performance of 6.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 136.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.97% for JELD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $33 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to JELD, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

JELD Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -7.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.01. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. saw 20.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Castillo Daniel J, who sale 1,333 shares at the price of $30.23 back on May 03. After this action, Castillo Daniel J now owns 160,048 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., valued at $40,297 using the latest closing price.

ONEX CORP, the 10% Owner of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., sale 8,000,000 shares at $28.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ONEX CORP is holding 49,462 shares at $228,880,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.70 for the present operating margin

+21.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at 7.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 198.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.45. Total debt to assets is 50.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.