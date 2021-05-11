Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) went up by 3.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.90. The company’s stock price has collected 5.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/21/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. – PAGP

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ :PAGP) Right Now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $1.65 above the current price. PAGP currently public float of 180.69M and currently shorts hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGP was 2.87M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

PAGP stocks went up by 5.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.06% and a quarterly performance of 6.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Plains GP Holdings L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.22% for PAGP stocks with a simple moving average of 20.08% for the last 200 days.

PAGP Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +5.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from RAYMOND JOHN T, who sale 6,220,955 shares at the price of $8.05 back on Nov 18. After this action, RAYMOND JOHN T now owns 0 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $50,078,688 using the latest closing price.

EMG Investment, LLC, the of Plains GP Holdings L.P., sale 6,220,955 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that EMG Investment, LLC is holding 0 shares at $50,078,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.87 for the present operating margin

+6.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at -2.41. The total capital return value is set at 4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.96. Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 724.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.87. Total debt to assets is 40.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 662.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.