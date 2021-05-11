Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $331.68. The company’s stock price has collected -17.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Novavax delays its COVID-19 vaccine timeline

Is It Worth Investing in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ :NVAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVAX is at 1.55.

The average price from analysts is $323.00. NVAX currently public float of 62.53M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVAX was 3.58M shares.

NVAX’s Market Performance

NVAX stocks went down by -17.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.70% and a quarterly performance of -49.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 756.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.87% for Novavax Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.70% for NVAX stocks with a simple moving average of 5.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVAX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $200 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX reach a price target of $290, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NVAX, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

NVAX Trading at -19.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX fell by -17.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.86. In addition, Novavax Inc. saw 43.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVAX starting from Trizzino John, who sale 190 shares at the price of $176.63 back on May 07. After this action, Trizzino John now owns 287 shares of Novavax Inc., valued at $33,559 using the latest closing price.

Trizzino John, the EVP, CCO, CBO & Interim CFO of Novavax Inc., sale 3,022 shares at $185.46 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Trizzino John is holding 287 shares at $560,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVAX

Equity return is now at value -187.10, with -44.20 for asset returns.