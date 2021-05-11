Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) went up by 15.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/28/21 that Troika and Devlin Design Group Partner With the LCS to Launch Their New Broadcast Design

Is It Worth Investing in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ :TRKA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Troika Media Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TRKA currently public float of 10.13M. Today, the average trading volume of TRKA was 1.28M shares.

TRKA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.00% for TRKA stocks with a simple moving average of -7.00% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.50% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +0.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw -19.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-66.76 for the present operating margin

+35.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -84.37. The total capital return value is set at -83.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -122.49.

Based on Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA), the company’s capital structure generated 211.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 44.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.06.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.