Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.91. The company’s stock price has collected 3.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/08/21 that Regions Bank’s Ashley Garrison Recognized by American Banker Among Emerging Women in Leadership in Financial Services

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE :RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RF is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Regions Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $23.45, which is $0.54 above the current price. RF currently public float of 956.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RF was 8.94M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF stocks went up by 3.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.69% and a quarterly performance of 15.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.98% for Regions Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.91% for RF stocks with a simple moving average of 40.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to RF, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 15th of the current year.

RF Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.45. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw 40.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Keenan David R., who sale 13,435 shares at the price of $21.12 back on Apr 27. After this action, Keenan David R. now owns 21,685 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $283,747 using the latest closing price.

Ritter William D., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 989 shares at $20.96 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Ritter William D. is holding 0 shares at $20,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +17.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.90. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 22.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.51. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.