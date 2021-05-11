Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went down by -19.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 17 hours ago that Rackspace stock drops 10% as outlook meets with chilly reception

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :RXT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Rackspace Technology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50, which is $8.1 above the current price. RXT currently public float of 47.52M and currently shorts hold a 17.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXT was 2.21M shares.

RXT’s Market Performance

RXT stocks went down by -0.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.86% and a quarterly performance of 8.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Rackspace Technology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.76% for RXT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28.50 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RXT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

RXT Trading at -18.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares sank -24.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -20.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.35. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc. saw 26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Wolf Thomas, who sale 19,999 shares at the price of $20.66 back on Mar 01. After this action, Wolf Thomas now owns 8,192 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc., valued at $413,109 using the latest closing price.

Mukerji Subroto, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Rackspace Technology Inc., sale 25,182 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Mukerji Subroto is holding 0 shares at $569,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.22 for the present operating margin

+36.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc. stands at -9.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.71. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 290.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.41. Total debt to assets is 63.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.