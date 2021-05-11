Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.81. The company’s stock price has collected 12.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Consolidated Communications Announces Inaugural Educational Grant Program Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CNSL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNSL is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.17, which is -$1.29 below the current price. CNSL currently public float of 72.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNSL was 528.80K shares.

CNSL’s Market Performance

CNSL stocks went up by 12.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.06% and a quarterly performance of 39.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.60% for CNSL stocks with a simple moving average of 37.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2019.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSL reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for CNSL stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 26th, 2019.

CNSL Trading at 25.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL rose by +12.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. saw 73.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSL starting from Rahe Maribeth S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 06. After this action, Rahe Maribeth S now owns 115,661 shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., valued at $79,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.98 for the present operating margin

+32.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stands at +2.62. The total capital return value is set at 5.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.32. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 579.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.27. Total debt to assets is 59.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 572.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.