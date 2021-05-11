Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) went up by 0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.98. The company’s stock price has collected 5.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/21 that The U.S. Economy Is Roaring Back. One Way to Play for Gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchrony Financial (NYSE :SYF) Right Now?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SYF is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Synchrony Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $50.35, which is $3.8 above the current price. SYF currently public float of 581.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYF was 6.48M shares.

SYF’s Market Performance

SYF stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.52% and a quarterly performance of 22.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 147.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Synchrony Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.65% for SYF stocks with a simple moving average of 39.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYF

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYF reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for SYF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 09th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYF, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

SYF Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYF rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +96.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.50. In addition, Synchrony Financial saw 32.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYF starting from MELITO DAVID P, who sale 2,205 shares at the price of $42.16 back on Apr 05. After this action, MELITO DAVID P now owns 17,342 shares of Synchrony Financial, valued at $92,963 using the latest closing price.

Howse Curtis, the See remarks of Synchrony Financial, sale 5,028 shares at $39.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Howse Curtis is holding 65,694 shares at $200,265 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.14 for the present operating margin

+88.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchrony Financial stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.09. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Synchrony Financial (SYF), the company’s capital structure generated 124.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 16.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62.