Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for KeyCorp (KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.08. The company’s stock price has collected 4.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that KeyBank ranked #23 on DiversityInc’s 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE :KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for KeyCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.96, which is -$0.21 below the current price. KEY currently public float of 967.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KEY was 9.39M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stocks went up by 4.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.40% and a quarterly performance of 21.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for KeyCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.78% for KEY stocks with a simple moving average of 40.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEY reach a price target of $20.50. The rating they have provided for KEY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

KEY Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.41. In addition, KeyCorp saw 39.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Midkiff Mark W, who sale 23,801 shares at the price of $21.86 back on Apr 29. After this action, Midkiff Mark W now owns 50,920 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $520,287 using the latest closing price.

Gorman Christopher M., the Chairman and CEO of KeyCorp, sale 101,878 shares at $21.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Gorman Christopher M. is holding 759,778 shares at $2,179,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.49 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +18.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13. Total debt to assets is 8.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.