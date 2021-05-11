Here’s Our Rant About Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s stock price has collected 12.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/14/21 that Sotherly Hotels Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ :SOHO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOHO is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.88, which is $0.33 above the current price. SOHO currently public float of 12.74M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOHO was 135.45K shares.

SOHO’s Market Performance

SOHO stocks went up by 12.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.39% and a quarterly performance of 14.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.93% for Sotherly Hotels Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.28% for SOHO stocks with a simple moving average of 36.08% for the last 200 days.

SOHO Trading at 2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares surge +22.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOHO rose by +12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Sotherly Hotels Inc. saw 42.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOHO starting from Sims Andrew, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Mar 30. After this action, Sims Andrew now owns 372,251 shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc., valued at $66,420 using the latest closing price.

Sims Andrew, the Chairman of Sotherly Hotels Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $3.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Sims Andrew is holding 391,251 shares at $74,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.80 for the present operating margin

+16.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sotherly Hotels Inc. stands at -68.80. The total capital return value is set at -6.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.23. Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO), the company’s capital structure generated 780.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.65. Total debt to assets is 81.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 751.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.