Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) went down by -13.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.42. The company’s stock price has collected -16.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Energy Recovery Sets Product Revenue Record in the First Quarter

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ :ERII) Right Now?

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERII is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Energy Recovery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.33, which is $3.86 above the current price. ERII currently public float of 47.88M and currently shorts hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERII was 505.51K shares.

ERII’s Market Performance

ERII stocks went down by -16.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.50% and a quarterly performance of 20.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Energy Recovery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.81% for ERII stocks with a simple moving average of 38.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERII

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERII reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for ERII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

ERII Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERII fell by -16.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.17. In addition, Energy Recovery Inc. saw 30.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ERII starting from Arvarius AS, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $19.50 back on May 06. After this action, Arvarius AS now owns 6,532,490 shares of Energy Recovery Inc., valued at $19,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Clemente Rodney, the SVP, Water of Energy Recovery Inc., sale 4,814 shares at $21.11 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Clemente Rodney is holding 42,234 shares at $101,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ERII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.52 for the present operating margin

+77.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Recovery Inc. stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 20.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII), the company’s capital structure generated 10.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.34. Total debt to assets is 8.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.03.