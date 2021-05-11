Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) went up by 3.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.47. The company’s stock price has collected 8.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Ecopetrol Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE :EC) Right Now?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 58.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EC is at 1.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Ecopetrol S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $53298.80, which is $2.15 above the current price. EC currently public float of 221.63M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EC was 1.15M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC stocks went up by 8.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.34% and a quarterly performance of 2.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Ecopetrol S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for EC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

EC Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.08 for the present operating margin

+24.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 33.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.