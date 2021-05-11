Can Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Remain Competitive?

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) went down by -10.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/04/21 that Pixelworks Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ :PXLW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PXLW is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Pixelworks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.99 above the current price. PXLW currently public float of 42.71M and currently shorts hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PXLW was 822.70K shares.

PXLW’s Market Performance

PXLW stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly performance of -18.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.35% for Pixelworks Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.83% for PXLW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXLW

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PXLW reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for PXLW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 01st, 2019.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to PXLW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

PXLW Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXLW rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.13. In addition, Pixelworks Inc. saw 6.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXLW starting from DEBONIS TODD, who sale 196,137 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Feb 11. After this action, DEBONIS TODD now owns 1,113,709 shares of Pixelworks Inc., valued at $728,002 using the latest closing price.

DEBONIS TODD, the President and CEO of Pixelworks Inc., sale 34,546 shares at $3.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that DEBONIS TODD is holding 1,113,709 shares at $128,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.00 for the present operating margin

+49.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pixelworks Inc. stands at -64.93. The total capital return value is set at -41.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.06. Equity return is now at value -64.80, with -43.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW), the company’s capital structure generated 16.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 12.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.