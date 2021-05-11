Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) went down by -10.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.19. The company’s stock price has collected -15.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Autolus Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Progress

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :AUTL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Autolus Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33. AUTL currently public float of 33.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUTL was 919.00K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL stocks went down by -15.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.64% and a quarterly performance of -44.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Autolus Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.38% for AUTL stocks with a simple moving average of -51.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $9 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUTL reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for AUTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 28th, 2020.

AUTL Trading at -19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL fell by -15.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw -46.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70090.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -58716.53. The total capital return value is set at -62.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.12. Equity return is now at value -56.50, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.50. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,751.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.77.