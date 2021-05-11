Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went down by -3.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3554.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Tech Megacaps Face Higher Rates, Tax Hikes, Regulation, Says Goldman

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 44 analysts out of 50 who provided ratings for Amazon.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4174.13, which is $1013.77 above the current price. AMZN currently public float of 432.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMZN was 3.58M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stocks went down by -5.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.39% and a quarterly performance of -3.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.13% for Amazon.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.33% for AMZN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $3950 based on the research report published on April 16th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $4000. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to AMZN, setting the target price at $3720 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

AMZN Trading at -0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3,360.56. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from BEZOS JEFFREY P, who sale 66,629 shares at the price of $3304.40 back on May 06. After this action, BEZOS JEFFREY P now owns 51,731,205 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $220,169,135 using the latest closing price.

BEZOS JEFFREY P, the Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon.com Inc., sale 234,589 shares at $3285.00 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BEZOS JEFFREY P is holding 51,797,834 shares at $770,623,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 107.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.83. Total debt to assets is 31.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.