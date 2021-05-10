We Analyzed the Future Direction of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), Here is What We Found

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) went up by 9.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.78. The company’s stock price has collected 20.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/05/21 that Star Bulk Announces Dates for the Release of First Quarter 2021 and Results Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ :SBLK) Right Now?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 236.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBLK is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.31, which is -$3.56 below the current price. SBLK currently public float of 82.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBLK was 1.40M shares.

SBLK’s Market Performance

SBLK stocks went up by 20.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.65% and a quarterly performance of 91.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 359.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.40% for SBLK stocks with a simple moving average of 122.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

DNB Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $10.40. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

SBLK Trading at 41.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares surge +52.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK rose by +20.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +277.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw 154.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.55 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +1.40. The total capital return value is set at 2.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.33. Equity return is now at value 0.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 100.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.18. Total debt to assets is 48.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.