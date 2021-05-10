Wall Street Pummels Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) After Recent Earnings Report

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) went up by 24.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.69. The company’s stock price has collected -7.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 27 min ago that Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :CUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUE is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cue Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00. CUE currently public float of 27.02M and currently shorts hold a 10.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUE was 281.11K shares.

CUE’s Market Performance

CUE stocks went down by -7.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.19% and a quarterly performance of -24.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.26% for Cue Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.51% for CUE stocks with a simple moving average of -3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUE stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CUE in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $30 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUE reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 09th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CUE, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

CUE Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUE rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Cue Biopharma Inc. saw -9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUE starting from Pienta Kenneth, who sale 439 shares at the price of $15.09 back on Mar 16. After this action, Pienta Kenneth now owns 2,000 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc., valued at $6,626 using the latest closing price.

Pienta Kenneth, the Chief Medical Officer of Cue Biopharma Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Pienta Kenneth is holding 2,000 shares at $196,269 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cue Biopharma Inc. stands at -1419.79. The total capital return value is set at -61.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.28. Equity return is now at value -61.40, with -48.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), the company’s capital structure generated 9.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 89.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.