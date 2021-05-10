Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) went up by 11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s stock price has collected 15.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Quidel Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ :QDEL) Right Now?

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QDEL is at 0.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Quidel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $156.20, which is $64.32 above the current price. QDEL currently public float of 37.09M and currently shorts hold a 10.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QDEL was 942.92K shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

QDEL stocks went up by 15.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.77% and a quarterly performance of -48.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.85% for Quidel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.41% for QDEL stocks with a simple moving average of -38.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $250 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $158, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to QDEL, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

QDEL Trading at -7.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL rose by +15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.97. In addition, Quidel Corporation saw -32.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QDEL starting from Ferenczy William J., who sale 803 shares at the price of $105.74 back on May 03. After this action, Ferenczy William J. now owns 5,324 shares of Quidel Corporation, valued at $84,909 using the latest closing price.

Ferenczy William J., the SVP, Cardio/Metabolic Unit of Quidel Corporation, sale 7,400 shares at $136.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Ferenczy William J. is holding 5,106 shares at $1,006,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.12 for the present operating margin

+81.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quidel Corporation stands at +48.76. The total capital return value is set at 100.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 77.36. Equity return is now at value 43.60, with 29.30 for asset returns.

Based on Quidel Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.81. Total debt to assets is 5.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.