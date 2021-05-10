Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Just Got Our Attention

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.28. The company’s stock price has collected -10.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/08/21 that Gig work could change under Biden’s Labor secretary. Here’s how

Is It Worth Investing in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ :LYFT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 40 who provided ratings for Lyft Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $71.03, which is $17.53 above the current price. LYFT currently public float of 249.34M and currently shorts hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYFT was 7.79M shares.

LYFT’s Market Performance

LYFT stocks went down by -10.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.25% and a quarterly performance of -5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.32% for Lyft Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.48% for LYFT stocks with a simple moving average of 14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYFT

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYFT reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for LYFT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to LYFT, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

LYFT Trading at -18.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.57%, as shares sank -17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYFT fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.40. In addition, Lyft Inc. saw 1.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYFT starting from Lawee David, who sale 115,537 shares at the price of $65.20 back on Apr 27. After this action, Lawee David now owns 6,138,154 shares of Lyft Inc., valued at $7,533,163 using the latest closing price.

Roberts Brian Keith, the Chief Financial Officer of Lyft Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $64.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Roberts Brian Keith is holding 964,621 shares at $960,369 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-77.03 for the present operating margin

+19.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lyft Inc. stands at -74.13. The total capital return value is set at -60.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.14. Equity return is now at value -96.50, with -36.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lyft Inc. (LYFT), the company’s capital structure generated 61.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.89. Total debt to assets is 21.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.