Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.46. The company’s stock price has collected -0.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Vinci Partners Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (VFDL) Announces First Capital Deployment

Is It Worth Investing in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ :VINP) Right Now?

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.54. VINP currently public float of 27.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VINP was 267.10K shares.

VINP’s Market Performance

VINP stocks went down by -0.45% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.39% and a quarterly performance of -41.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.72% for VINP stocks with a simple moving average of -24.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VINP

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VINP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

VINP Trading at -17.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINP fell by -0.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.65. In addition, Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. saw -34.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.