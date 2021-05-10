Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Star Peak Corp II (STPC)

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) went down by -2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.25. The company’s stock price has collected -1.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Benson Hill — Sustainable Food Technology Company Driving the Plant-Based Food Revolution — to Combine With Star Peak Corp II

Is It Worth Investing in Star Peak Corp II (NYSE :STPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Star Peak Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

STPC currently public float of 37.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STPC was 127.72K shares.

STPC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.39% for Star Peak Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.43% for STPC stocks with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

STPC Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STPC fell by -2.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Star Peak Corp II saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.