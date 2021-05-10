Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Funko Inc. (FNKO)

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) went up by 19.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.07. The company’s stock price has collected 18.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 05/06/21 that Funko Reports First Quarter 2021 Sales of $189 Million, Up 38%; Raises Full Year Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Funko Inc. (NASDAQ :FNKO) Right Now?

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 285.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNKO is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Funko Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.43, which is -$7.41 below the current price. FNKO currently public float of 18.76M and currently shorts hold a 18.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNKO was 2.46M shares.

FNKO’s Market Performance

FNKO stocks went up by 18.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.17% and a quarterly performance of 88.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 554.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for Funko Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.21% for FNKO stocks with a simple moving average of 130.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNKO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNKO stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FNKO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNKO in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $31 based on the research report published on May 07th of the current year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNKO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for FNKO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FNKO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

FNKO Trading at 34.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNKO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares surge +11.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNKO rose by +18.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +320.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.48. In addition, Funko Inc. saw 145.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNKO starting from Fall Jung Jennifer, who sale 1,932 shares at the price of $21.42 back on Apr 30. After this action, Fall Jung Jennifer now owns 7,430 shares of Funko Inc., valued at $41,378 using the latest closing price.

Perlmutter Andrew Mark, the PRESIDENT of Funko Inc., sale 56,250 shares at $18.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Perlmutter Andrew Mark is holding 127,015 shares at $1,019,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNKO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.61 for the present operating margin

+31.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Funko Inc. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.82.

Based on Funko Inc. (FNKO), the company’s capital structure generated 108.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.97. Total debt to assets is 34.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.