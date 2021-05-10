Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) went down by -12.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $171.21. The company’s stock price has collected -15.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Kodiak Sciences Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :KOD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $141.45, which is $53.44 above the current price. KOD currently public float of 41.70M and currently shorts hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOD was 292.87K shares.

KOD’s Market Performance

KOD stocks went down by -15.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.84% and a quarterly performance of -32.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Kodiak Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.37% for KOD stocks with a simple moving average of -14.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KOD

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOD reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for KOD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to KOD, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

KOD Trading at -24.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -17.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD fell by -25.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.17. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc. saw -30.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from EHRLICH JASON, who sale 6,950 shares at the price of $111.26 back on Apr 20. After this action, EHRLICH JASON now owns 62,843 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc., valued at $773,249 using the latest closing price.

EHRLICH JASON, the See Remarks of Kodiak Sciences Inc., sale 6,950 shares at $131.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that EHRLICH JASON is holding 62,843 shares at $913,894 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOD

The total capital return value is set at -21.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.75. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -22.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), the company’s capital structure generated 8.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.25. Total debt to assets is 7.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.93.