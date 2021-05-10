Here’s Our Rant About CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK)

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected 2.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that CynergisTek CEO Caleb Barlow to Take the Virtual Stage at RSA Conference 2021

Is It Worth Investing in CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX :CTEK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTEK is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CynergisTek Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CTEK currently public float of 9.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTEK was 113.47K shares.

CTEK’s Market Performance

CTEK stocks went up by 2.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.14% and a quarterly performance of -28.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.45% for CynergisTek Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for CTEK stocks with a simple moving average of 2.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTEK

B. Riley FBR Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTEK reach a price target of $8.25, previously predicting the price at $6.25. The rating they have provided for CTEK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2018.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CTEK, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

CTEK Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTEK rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7925. In addition, CynergisTek Inc. saw 25.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTEK starting from Meadows Theresa Zak, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $1.49 back on May 28. After this action, Meadows Theresa Zak now owns 14,500 shares of CynergisTek Inc., valued at $6,705 using the latest closing price.

Sellers Dana Davis, the Director of CynergisTek Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Sellers Dana Davis is holding 20,000 shares at $14,473 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.80 for the present operating margin

+23.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for CynergisTek Inc. stands at -97.86. The total capital return value is set at -23.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.40. Equity return is now at value -56.90, with -44.60 for asset returns.

Based on CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 16.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.01. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.