Here’s How Your Trade Uxin Limited (UXIN) Aggressively Right Now

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.60. The company’s stock price has collected -5.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/29/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Vaxart, Uxin, Microvision, Ocugen, or Plug Power?

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ :UXIN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Uxin Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.14, which is -$0.08 below the current price. UXIN currently public float of 220.17M and currently shorts hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UXIN was 18.62M shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stocks went down by -5.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 108.09% and a quarterly performance of 95.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 20.44% for Uxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.24% for UXIN stocks with a simple moving average of 130.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at 88.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.75%, as shares surge +102.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +137.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Uxin Limited saw 224.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.13 for the present operating margin

+56.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uxin Limited stands at -83.51. The total capital return value is set at -28.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.54. Equity return is now at value 133.50, with -144.10 for asset returns.

Based on Uxin Limited (UXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 542.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.43. Total debt to assets is 47.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 410.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.